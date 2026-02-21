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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,258,890 people (+1,010 per day), 11,685 tanks, 37,429 artillery systems, 24,063 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses exceed 1,248,000 military personnel – General Staff data

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,258,890 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 21, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,258,890 (+1,010) individuals
  • tanks – 11,685 (+1) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,063 (+3) units.
  • artillery systems – 37,429 (+42) units.
  • MLRS – 1,651 (+2) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,303 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 348 (+1) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 140,408 (+1,527) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,314 (+0) units.
  • ships / boats – 29 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 79,295 (+183) units.
  • special equipment – 4,073 (+0) units.

Watch more: Minus $75 million: USF destroyed three Tor SAM systems in Zaporizhzhia region in one night. VIDEO

Втрати РФ перевищили 1 258 890 військових — Генштаб

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Russian Army (11936) Armed Forces HQ (5206) elimination (7394)
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