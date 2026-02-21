Attack on Aidar servicemen in Dnipropetrovsk region: two men detained

On 21 February, police detained two men in the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, for hooliganism against soldiers ofthe Aidar battalion.

This was reported by the head of the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Lieutenant Colonel Hanna Starchevska, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that the men provoked a conflict with Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, during which one of the Aidar servicemen was injured.

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The attacker fired shots

During the clash, one of the detainees fired several shots, presumably from a pistol, in the direction of the military personnel.

According to the police, the incident took place on 20 February at around 4 p.m. in the centre of Kamianske.

The detainees were local residents aged 37 and 42. The issue of announcing the suspects and choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

What preceded this?

As reported, a group of unknown individuals armed with weapons attacked Aidar servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region.