Aerial war involving UAVs continues over front line in Kostiantynivka direction, - 156th Mechanised Brigade

Air battles involving reconnaissance and strike UAVs have been reported in the Kostiantynivka area. They are mainly hunting for heavy hexacopter bomber drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported during a live broadcast on Army TV on 19 February by Major Vitalii Hlynianchuk, commander of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the 156th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

"We destroy drones at the training ground, so we don't go and collect them because it's a bit difficult. But according to certain information, the enemy is trying to use our SIM cards to get some kind of Internet connection, because the Russian military is currently having a big problem with the Internet," he said.

Read more: 51 combat engagements on front: occupiers most active in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Regular aerial battles between drones

"Air battles are constantly taking place, mostly when the enemy starts using their heavy hexacopter bombers. Air battles involve both reconnaissance UAVs and strike UAVs. In most cases, we hunt for hexacopters. Sometimes there are cases when FPV works on FPV," said Hlynyanchuk.

What preceded it?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy has intensified pressure in the Kostiantynivka direction. Over the past day, there were 26 combat engagements in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Berestok, Novopavlivka, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.