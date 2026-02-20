51 combat engagements on front: occupiers most active in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are holding back the advance of Russian occupiers. As of now, the total number of combat engagements stands at 51.

This is stated in the General Staff’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Today, communities in a number of settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnyi Khutir and Khrinivka in Chernihiv region; Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Rohizne, Starykove, Budky and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements with the enemy took place. The enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropping three guided bombs, and conducted 34 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, one of them using a multiple launch rocket system. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted active operations and achieved certain successes.

Read more: Defense Forces hold off Russian pressure in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff of AFU

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked near the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory. At present, no further attempts by the enemy to advance have been observed.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced once towards Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions near Zarichne and towards Drobysheve and Lyman. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions near Yampil and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

Read more: S-300VM air defence missile system launcher, UAV control centres and concentrations of Russian forces and equipment were hit, - General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders conducted ten offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted 14 times to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novooleksandrivka. The Defence Forces are holding the enemy back; 13 attacks have already been repelled.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions near Stepove. Velykomykhailivka was hit by guided aerial bombs.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, ten enemy attacks took place near Huliaipole, Zahirne and towards Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne and Sviatopetrivka. Five assaults are ongoing. Enemy airstrikes targeted Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked twice. Combat engagements took place near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defence Forces repelled two enemy attacks towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Read more: Ilsky oil refinery, logistics facilities and occupiers’ communications hub were hit, - General Staff

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred so far. Enemy attempts to advance have not been recorded. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

Join the Defence Forces! The fight continues!" the General Staff urged.