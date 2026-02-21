Four people injured in hostile attack on bus in Kherson region

Today, February 21, there are casualties due to Russian attacks in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

Today, the Russian army attacked settlements in the region using artillery and UAVs. As of 5:30 p.m., four people are known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attacks.

Private and apartment buildings were also damaged by shelling.

See more: 18 shellings in Donetsk region in 24 hours: damage to houses and wounded civilians. PHOTOS

Strike on the bus

At around 6:30 a.m., the occupiers directed an FPV drone at a civilian bus providing suburban transportation. The victims were the driver and three female passengers.