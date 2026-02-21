Russians struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: one person wounded, dormitory, enterprise and lyceum damaged
Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked two areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times with artillery and drones, resulting in one casualty.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, Russians struck Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.
A 77-year-old man suffered minor injuries as a result of the shelling. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.
A dormitory, a dozen private houses, and farm buildings were damaged.
Synelnykove District
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy targeted the Slavhorod and Mezheva communities.
A private enterprise and a lyceum were destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password