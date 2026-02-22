Airborne Forces are conducting operation in Oleksandrivka direction: control has been restored over more than 300 square kilometres of territory

The Airborne Assault Forces are conducting an operation in the Oleksandrivka direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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What tasks are they performing?

The main tasks facing the group's units are to disrupt the enemy's plans for further advancement in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, defeat the enemy's troop group, and push it beyond the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Despite the enemy's active assault operations, the units of the Airborne Assault Forces are repelling all attacks and successfully conducting offensive operations," the statement said.

Read more: Defence forces have regained control over number of settlements on administrative border between Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - Voloshyn

In general, the Airborne Assault Forces describe the situation as very dynamic. The enemy is clinging to every metre of captured territory, using all available resources, both human and technical, but despite its fierce resistance, the units of the group are fulfilling their tasks and liberating their native land step by step.

Over 300 square kilometres and eight settlements are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"Since the start of the operation, the Air Assault Forces, together with adjacent units, have regained control of more than 300 square kilometres of territory (cleared of enemy sabotage groups) and eight settlements.

While the active phase of the operation is ongoing, it is somewhat premature to talk about its final results," the statement said.