Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,260,500 people (+720 per day), 11,696 tanks, 37,510 artillery systems, 24,082 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,260,500 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 23 February 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel approximately 1,260,500 (+720) persons
- tanks – 11,696 (+2) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 24,082 (+13) units
- artillery systems – 37,510 (+40) units
- MLRS – 1,654 (+2) units
- air defence systems – 1,304 (+1) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 348 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level UAVs – 143,878 (+1,765) units
- cruise missiles – 4,347 (+33) units
- ships/boats – 29 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tankers – 79,636 (+136) units
- special equipment – 4,073 (+0) units.
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