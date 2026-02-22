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Satellite images of aftermath of SSU’s "A" drone strike on an oil depot in Pskov region of Russia. VIDEO
Satellite images of the aftermath of the strike on the oil depot in Velikie Luki, Pskov Region, Russian Federation, were published on social media.
As reported by Censor.NET, on the night of 19 February, drones from the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A" struck the Velikie Luki oil depot.
"It is difficult to assess the damage in detail, but the fire was significant," the comments to the video say.
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