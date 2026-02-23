Passenger traffic across Ukraine’s border is growing: more people are leaving than entering

The total passenger traffic across Ukraine's western border for the previous week – from February 14 to 20 – increased by 3% to 406,000.

Moreover, over the past two weeks, the number of border crossings out of Ukraine exceeded the number of crossings into the country.

This is evidenced by data from the State Border Service, reports Censor.NET.

Over the past week, 10,000 more people left than the week before

Last week, the number of border crossings increased to 214,000 from 204,000 a week earlier, while the number of entries increased to 192,000 from 190,000.

As noted, the number of vehicles passing through checkpoints has remained at around 110,000 for the seventh week in a row, while the number of vehicles carrying humanitarian cargo has decreased to 524 from 539 a week earlier.

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