Over course of year, Russia lost 500,000 soldiers to occupy 1% of Ukraine’s territory, - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Russia is not winning the war in Ukraine, given its losses.

He made this statement during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He stressed that Russia is not winning the war against Ukraine.

"Over the past year, Russia has suffered huge losses. 500,000 soldiers to occupy 1% of Ukraine's territory. This is not a country that can say it is winning after four years of conflict," the British Prime Minister said.

Starmer also noted that Ukrainian soldiers are carrying out successful counteroffensive operations.

"The Russian economy is also taking a hit, with oil revenues declining. There are budget deficits. We are focusing on the shadow fleet, and there is still much to be done," said the British Prime Minister.

Read more: We are closer to peace than ever, but Putin is not ready. We must pressure Russia - Starmer

Support for Ukraine

He also called for support for Ukraine and a focus on the most important priorities for Ukraine, in particular the €90 billion aid package.

"There is only one person standing in the way of progress in the negotiations, and that is Putin," Starmer said.

Read more: Coalition of Willing has developed specific military plans to support Ukraine,- Starmer