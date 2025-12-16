Coalition of Willing has developed specific military plans to support Ukraine,- Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing have developed military plans for Ukraine in the air, at sea and on land.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne".

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Starmer stressed that the Coalition of the Willing currently unites about 35 countries.

"We told them [the military]: 'We want military plans for the air, sea and land, as well as for Ukraine's own capabilities'. So now we have military plans in each of these areas," Starmer said.

Possible ground deployment

When asked about the presence of British personnel and equipment "on the ground," the Prime Minister confirmed that this option is possible, but that the priority at the moment is to achieve a just and lasting peace.

"If necessary, this does indeed involve a ground deployment [of troops], but obviously the priority at this stage is whether we can achieve a just and lasting peace," Starmer explained.

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Principles of negotiations and security guarantees

Starmer stressed that any peace agreements must be backed by strong security guarantees, otherwise they are doomed to failure.

"European history is replete with peace agreements that people believed in, but which ultimately collapsed and led to even worse conflicts," the prime minister warned.

He also outlined the fundamental principles for negotiations:

No decisions on Ukraine without Kyiv's participation.

Decisions on territories are made only by Ukraine.

Strong security guarantees.

Involvement of NATO and the EU in the decision-making process.

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