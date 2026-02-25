US explained why it did not support UN resolution on peace in Ukraine

The US abstained during the vote in the UN General Assembly on a resolution supporting peace in Ukraine. Kit Kellogg criticized this decision.

Bloomberg writes about this, reports Censor.NET.

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Voting

In its resolution, the UN called for an immediate ceasefire, reaffirmed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasized the importance of the UN Charter on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

107 countries supported the document, 12 opposed it, including Russia, and 51 countries abstained.

Read more: UN General Assembly adopted resolution in support of peace in Ukraine: US abstained, Russia voted against it

What did Kellogg say?

"The UN vote on lasting peace in Ukraine, and we abstained. Who would have thought? This is not a business deal—it's war," he said.

Reaction

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce explained that the resolution "contains language that is likely to distract from the ongoing negotiations rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that could pave the way to a lasting peace."

According to her, the US is still working to end the war.

Read more: US is not trying to impose peace terms on Ukraine, - Witkoff