UN General Assembly adopted resolution in support of peace in Ukraine: US abstained, Russia voted against it

On February 24, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution entitled "Support for lasting peace in Ukraine," calling for an immediate ceasefire and the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

"This confirms that Ukraine is not alone — and that the principles of the UN Charter continue to matter. We are grateful to all 107 Member States that supported this clear signal. We will continue to act — firmly and consistently — to achieve comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter and international law," he said.

How countries voted

The resolution was supported by 107 countries, with 51 abstaining. Russia, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, and Sudan voted against the resolution. The US abstained.

Read more: Traffic restrictions in Kyiv on 24 February due to visits by foreign delegations

More about the resolution

The document states that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been going on for four years and has had devastating consequences for the country, as well as for regional and global stability.

The resolution calls for an immediate ceasefire, respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity, the exchange of prisoners of war, and the release of all illegally detained persons.

In the resolution, the General Assembly expresses concern about Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure, and energy facilities, as well as concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

The document expressed support for the efforts of the United States, European countries, and other states aimed at ending the war.