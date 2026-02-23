Traffic restrictions in Kyiv on 24 February due to visits by foreign delegations

On Tuesday, February 24, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Security Service of Ukraine and the Kyiv City State Administration.

Arrival of foreign delegations

According to the SSS, the restrictions are related to state events involving foreign guests. In accordance with the law, heads of foreign states, governments, and international organizations are provided with state security during official visits.

The restrictions will be in effect in the central part of the city throughout the day.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that from the start of service and approximately until 11:00 a.m., the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will not be open for passengers to enter or exit.

At the same time, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti-Khreshchatyk transfer hub will operate as usual.

Due to the events, some ground transportation will operate with changes:

Bus No. 6 TR - from the Minsk district to the Povitroflotsky overpass (No. 6 AR);

Bus No. 62 - from the Botanical Garden to the Central Railway Station (No. 62 A);

Buses No. 110 and No. 111 will change their route through Podil and will run under numbers 110 A and 111 A.

Bus No. 114 will also run on a modified route (No. 114 A).

The temporary changes are related to the state-level commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Polish Prime Minister Tusk arrives in Kyiv

Von der Leyen and Costa will visit Kyiv

We previously reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa will visit Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

They will take part in an official memorial ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. European officials will also visit an energy infrastructure facility damaged by Russian missile strikes and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.