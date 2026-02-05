Polish Prime Minister Tusk arrives in Kyiv

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has begun his official visit to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prime Minister's Office on X social media.

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"Prime Minister Donald Tusk has begun his visit to Kyiv," the statement said.

Tusk was met at the railway station in Kyiv by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as well as Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar and Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Piotr Łukasiewicz.

Read more: Tusk responded to Nawrocki regarding Ukraine: "If president does not want to or cannot help, then he should not interfere."

What preceded it?

Tusk recently announced a visit to Kyiv together with Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański.

Tusk noted that his trip to Kyiv this week is not accidental. Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański will accompany him, in particular, due to preparations for a global conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will take place in June in Gdańsk.

Read more: Tusk announced that he would visit Kyiv together with Finance Minister Domański