Tusk responded to Nawrocki regarding Ukraine: "If president does not want to or cannot help, then he should not interfere."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that an "international game" is currently being played for the security of Poland and the independence of Ukraine, and criticized the position of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Tusk wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, the international game is being played for high stakes: the security of Poland and the independence of Ukraine. If the president does not want to or cannot help, then at least he should not interfere," wrote the head of the Polish government.

What preceded it?

Tusk's statement came in the wake of Karol Nawrocki's interview with Wirtualna Polska. In it, the Polish president stressed that Warsaw had supported and would continue to support Ukraine, as this was in Poland's strategic interests.

At the same time, Nawrocki noted that Poland expects a partnership approach from Ukraine and does not want to be the "junior partner" in bilateral relations.

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