Eight settlements north of Pokrovsk are not even in "grey zone". They are controlled by Armed Forces of Ukraine, - "East" Military Group

Eight settlements in the Pokrovsk direction remain under the control of the Defense Forces. They are not located in the "gray zone."

This was stated by Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesman for the "East" military group (forces), reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

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These are Sukhetske, Suvorove (new name Zatyshok), Nikanorivka (new name Zapovidne), Dorozhne, Ivanivka, Nove Shakove, Novyi Donbas, and Vilne.

"They are under the control of the Defense Forces. The enemy is trying to exert pressure and deliver artillery strikes using unmanned systems, but if we talk about each of these settlements separately, they are not even in the 'gray zone'," the spokesperson noted.

According to Shapoval, Ukrainian units are actively engaged in containing the enemy on this section of the front.

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"On that line, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting search and strike operations to prevent further advance by the invaders, destroying vehicles that enemy assault groups are attempting to use.

Our units are also continuing search and strike operations in the Pokrovsk agglomeration and its surroundings, while the enemy continues to use small infantry groups, which is critically depleting Russian human resources," he said.

The spokesperson noted that these settlements are located north of Pokrovsk, and the occupiers are trying to build up their forces in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration and increase pressure.

The defense forces are building additional logistics routes and mining roads and routes used by the enemy.