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News Drone attack on Kharkiv Drone industry
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Russian drone on fibre optic cable reaches northern outskirts of Kharkiv for first time. PHOTO

Drone Industry

The use of a Russian FPV drone on a fibre optic cable was recorded for the first time in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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An enemy drone on a fibre optic cable flew to Kharkiv 

"According to the investigation, on 25 February at around 3 p.m., Russian Armed Forces servicemen, in violation of the laws and customs of war, used a 13-inch FPV drone on a fibre optic cable in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv," the statement said. 

Russian drone on fibre optic cable reaches outskirts of Kharkiv for the first time

The enemy drone hit a tree.

The prosecutor's office noted that this is the first recorded case of the use of an FPV drone on a fibre optic cable in Kharkiv since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

Russian drone on fibre optic cable reaches outskirts of Kharkiv for the first time

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read also: Russian Molniya drone strikes Kharkiv: cars and residential buildings damaged, - Terekhov

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Kharkiv (1633) attack (794) drones (4707) Kharkiv region (1704) Kharkivskyy district (534)
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