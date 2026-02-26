Russian drone on fibre optic cable reaches northern outskirts of Kharkiv for first time. PHOTO
Drone Industry
The use of a Russian FPV drone on a fibre optic cable was recorded for the first time in Kharkiv.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
An enemy drone on a fibre optic cable flew to Kharkiv
"According to the investigation, on 25 February at around 3 p.m., Russian Armed Forces servicemen, in violation of the laws and customs of war, used a 13-inch FPV drone on a fibre optic cable in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv," the statement said.
The enemy drone hit a tree.
The prosecutor's office noted that this is the first recorded case of the use of an FPV drone on a fibre optic cable in Kharkiv since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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