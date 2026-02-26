ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14385 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
4 435 32

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,263,850 people (+1,360 per day), 11,704 tanks, 37,614 artillery systems, 24,091 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses as of February 26: over 1.26 million occupiers eliminated

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,263,850 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to February 26 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,263,850 (+1,360) persons
  • tanks – 11,704 (+3) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,091 (+0) units.
  • artillery systems – 37,614 (+25) units.
  • MLRS – 1,659 (+4) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,305 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 348 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 147,138 (+681) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,347 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 29 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 80,064 (+93) units.
  • special equipment – 4,075 (+0) units.

Watch more: Queen Hornets drone smashes 28 ruscist shelters with munition drops. VIDEO

Втрати ворога за 25 лютого

Author: 

Russian Army (11959) Armed Forces HQ (5217) liquidation (3071) elimination (7421)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 