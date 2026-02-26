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News Shelling of Kirovohrad region
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Russian drones attacked residential area in Novoarkhanhelsk community in Kirovohrad region: one person injured

Shaheds attacked Kirovohrad region

As a result of a nighttime UAV strike in the Novoarkhanhelsk community of the Kirovohrad region, one person was injured and five private houses were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych.

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"One person was injured as a result of a hostile drone attack in the Novoarkhanhelsk community. All necessary medical assistance was promptly provided at a medical facility.

The roofs of five private residential buildings were also damaged.
The commission will record the consequences of the destruction and determine the amount of assistance needed by the people.

The relevant services are inspecting the area," the statement said.

Read more: In Kryvyi Rih, "shahed" hit five-story building: there are casualties (updated)

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