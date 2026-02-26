Over past day, invaders shelled 28 settlements in Kherson region: 5 people were injured

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kherson region, leaving people hurt.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Molodizhne, Veletenske, Komyshany, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Sadove, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Havrylivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Mykilsk, Novotyagynka, Sablukivka, Tokarivka, Tyagynka, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the Russians strike?

Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and ten private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a gas pipeline, a warehouse, and private cars.



Five people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Read on Censor.NET: One person died in Kherson, nine others were injured, including seven utility workers