Poland discovers secret underground tunnels on border with Belarus - Telegraph

Secret underground tunnels have been discovered on the border between Poland and Belarus. Russia is using them to smuggle illegal migrants into Europe as part of its hybrid war against the West.

According to The Telegraph, Polish border guards discovered four such objects in 2025, reports Censor.NET.

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It is noted that specialists from the Middle East were involved in the construction of the tunnels. Experts suggest that these may be Kurdish militants, Islamic State, or Iranian-backed proxies.

One of the largest such tunnels was discovered near the village of Narewka in eastern Poland in mid-December. The publication writes that it was used by 180 illegal migrants, mainly from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Most of them were arrested after leaving the tunnel. We are talking about 130 people.

According to Poland, the tunnel was 1.5 meters high. The entrance on the Belarusian side was hidden in the forest.

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