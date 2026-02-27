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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: houses on fire, four people injured, including one teenager. PHOTO

On the night of 27 February, the occupiers struck one of the settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region with a UAV. The residential sector and a gas pipeline were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"Four people were injured as a result of the strikes, including one teenager.

As a result of the shelling at several addresses, two residential buildings, an outbuilding, a passenger car, and a low-pressure gas pipeline caught fire.

In addition, the blast wave and debris partially damaged residential buildings.

Read more: Local resident injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv

Consequences of the enemy attack

Massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: houses are burning, there are casualties
Massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: houses are burning, there are casualties
Massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: houses are burning, there are casualties

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drone (2703) Zaporizhzhya (732) shoot out (17488) Zaporizhzhia region (2118) Donetsk region (5816) Volnovaskyy district (284) Zaporizkyy district (374)
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