Massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: houses on fire, four people injured, including one teenager. PHOTO
On the night of 27 February, the occupiers struck one of the settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region with a UAV. The residential sector and a gas pipeline were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"Four people were injured as a result of the strikes, including one teenager.
As a result of the shelling at several addresses, two residential buildings, an outbuilding, a passenger car, and a low-pressure gas pipeline caught fire.
In addition, the blast wave and debris partially damaged residential buildings.
Consequences of the enemy attack
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