IMF approves $8.1 billion financial program for Ukraine, designed to last four years, - Svyrydenko

The International Monetary Fund has agreed to allocate $8.1 billion to Ukraine. The funds will be used to cover the budget deficit and stabilize the economy.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

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Ukraine will receive the first tranche, approximately $1.5 billion, in the near future. It will be used to finance the budget deficit and support macrofinancial stability.

"The IMF-supported program is part of a broader financial framework designed to cover the projected state budget deficit of $136.5 billion over four years.

It provides for the continuation of reforms that have ensured macroeconomic and financial stability in previous years."

"Importantly, the new cooperation program with the IMF for Ukraine is an anchor for all international financial support, in particular for obtaining a €90 billion loan from the European Union," Svyrydenko noted.

Ukraine to receive financing and debt relief

Svyrydenko noted that, in addition to funding from the EU, this includes funding from G7 countries, international financial institutions, and a reduction in debt payments on official debt through a debt relief mechanism.

"The partners confirmed the continuation of the current moratorium on servicing official debt and their readiness to complete the restructuring after the situation stabilizes," the Ukrainian prime minister added.