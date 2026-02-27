Ukraine has received funding for operational-depth drones and PAC-3 missiles, - Fedorov

At the "Ramstein" meeting in Brussels, Ukraine presented its war plan to international partners, as well as projects and operations that need to be carried out.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

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"At Ramstein, we received a historic budget of support from our partners. We changed our approach to working with partners. We began pitching specific projects. We presented our war plan at Ramstein, then the projects and operations that need to be carried out. We explained the connection and what our partners would gain from this. A good example is that we raised funds for drone assault units, for the basic minimum to provide brigades with drones, for drones for operational depth, and additional PAC-3 missiles for air defence from European partners," Fedorov said.

What preceded it?

Ukraine's partners have announced plans to provide military aid totalling nearly $38 billion in 2026.

Read more: Ukraine’s partners to allocate nearly $38bn in military aid in 2026 – Fedorov following results of "Ramstein"