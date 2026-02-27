Zelenskyy meets with Klimkin: proposed several areas of possible further cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with former Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed the foreign policy situation around Ukraine and certain decisions needed to strengthen Ukraine’s positions in Europe and other parts of the world.

"I am grateful to Pavlo for his work for Ukraine and proposed several areas of possible further cooperation," the head of state added.

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What is known about Klimkin?

Pavlo Klimkin served as Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from June 19, 2014, to August 29, 2019.

In 2010–2012, he worked as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Klimkin headed Ukraine’s delegation in negotiations on signing the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

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