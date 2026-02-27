There is "window" for achieving peace before midterm elections in United States, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees an opportunity to achieve peace before the midterm elections in the United States in November.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an interview with Sky News.

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Meeting with Putin

Zelenskyy confirmed that he is ready to meet with the Russian dictator for negotiations and will do everything to achieve peace, but Ukraine will not give up its territories.

Influence of the US

The president is convinced that the US has sufficient power to end the war.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea: World has actually turned blind eye to this

"The United States even more stronger than they think about themselves. And I think so really. And they really have pressure on Putin. They can stop this war," he said

Zelenskyy called on the Trump administration to tighten sanctions against the families of Russian leaders and provide Ukraine with more modern weapons, as this would force Russia to take the negotiations seriously.

How close is peace?

"Now I think that we have a chance. Between us, what I really think about next year… it depends on these months, if we will have a chance to finish the war before autumn. Before elections, important, influential, elections in the United States. If it will be possible to achieve a peace, we will have, now we have this window." the head of the state believes.

As is well known, midterm elections to the House of Representatives and Senate will take place in November 2026.

Read more: Zelenskyy on territorial concessions: Russia does not win, and Ukraine does not lose in war