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Russians strike agricultural enterprise in Sumy region: two female workers killed, one seriously injured. PHOTOS
Today, February 27, Russian troops attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Shostka district of the Sumy region, resulting in fatalities.
This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
Enemy drones effectively destroyed the building of an agricultural company in the Yampil community. People were at work at the time.
Victims of the attack
It is reported that two employees of the agricultural enterprise, women aged 72 and 67, were killed. They were pulled from under the rubble.
Another employee, a 60-year-old woman, sustained severe injuries. She has been hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary medical assistance.
Aftermath of the strike
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