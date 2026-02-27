Russians strike agricultural enterprise in Sumy region: two female workers killed, one seriously injured. PHOTOS

Today, February 27, Russian troops attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Shostka district of the Sumy region, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Enemy drones effectively destroyed the building of an agricultural company in the Yampil community. People were at work at the time.

See more: In morning, Russian forces targeted building in centre of Sumy. Teenager was wounded in region during day. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

It is reported that two employees of the agricultural enterprise, women aged 72 and 67, were killed. They were pulled from under the rubble.

Another employee, a 60-year-old woman, sustained severe injuries. She has been hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary medical assistance.

See more: Russians strike car in Shostka region: two dead and one injured. PHOTO

Aftermath of the strike





