In morning, Russian forces targeted building in centre of Sumy. Teenager was wounded in region during day. PHOTOS

Early in the morning on 27 February, Russian invaders attacked Sumy with drones. They targeted a building in the city centre.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

He noted that the enemy launched two strikes. The enemy attacked a second time when rescuers were already working at the site.

"People were evacuated in time. There were no casualties. All consequences are being eliminated," Grigorov said.

According to the police, the hotel building and a car were damaged.

Strike on Sumy









Shelling of Sumy region: teenager wounded and civilian infrastructure damaged

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 40 settlements in the region. Police investigation teams and bomb disposal experts worked at the sites of the strikes.

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in Sumy. The shelling damaged private houses, a petrol station, a civilian car and a church fence.

Three private houses were damaged in Lebedyn.

A car was damaged in Vorozhba.

See more: Massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: houses on fire, four people injured, including one teenager. PHOTO







