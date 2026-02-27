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Two killed and one injured in enemy UAV attack on car in Sumy region. PHOTO
Today, 27 February, Russian troops struck a civilian vehicle in the Sumy region, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
At around 6:20 p.m., the occupiers attacked a vehicle with a drone in the Vorozhba community of the Sumy district.
Victims of the attack
As a result of the strike, two men were killed and another 53-year-old man was wounded.
It is noted that prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the attack.
Background
Earlier today, Russian troops attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Shostka district of the Sumy region, resulting in fatalities.
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