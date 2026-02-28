Council adopted law on preventing discrimination and sexual harassment in Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a law on improving mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, preventing and counteracting discrimination and sexual harassment in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Bill No.13037 was supported by 276 votes, according to the Verkhovna Rada website, as reported by Censor.NET.

More about the law

The law provides for amendments to the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Statute of Internal Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the statutes will be supplemented with provisions obliging every military serviceman to:

behave with dignity and honor, respect the honor and dignity of every person;

comply with legislation on equal rights and opportunities for women and men;

prevent and discourage others from engaging in inappropriate behavior, both verbal and nonverbal, including discrimination based on gender, race, religion, ethnic origin, social status, place of residence, etc.;

prevent sexual harassment, gender-based violence, and offenses against sexual freedom and integrity.

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Procedure in such cases

If cases of gender discrimination, sexual harassment, or violence are identified, the commander is required to order an official investigation. Representatives of the departments responsible for gender equality and advisors on equal rights and combating gender-based violence may also initiate such an investigation.

Military personnel who become aware of incidents of discrimination, sexual harassment, or gender-based violence must report them to the appropriate unit or gender advisor. A military personnel who reports such incidents cannot be punished, dismissed, or subjected to any negative measures.

Similar rules apply to civil protection services.