Russia attacked Naftogaz’s gas production facility in Kharkiv region overnight: depressurisation occurred
On the night of February 28, Russian troops shelled a gas production facility belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the company's press service, according to Censor.NET.
Damage
As noted, the impact caused significant damage to the equipment and resulted in depressurization.
Cleanup operations continue
"Our colleagues on site localized the situation as quickly and professionally as possible. Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and our emergency crews are currently on site," said Serhii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.
The company coordinates actions with all relevant services.
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