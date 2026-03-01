Russians have declared their readiness to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from US, - Budanov

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that during the negotiations, the Russian side agreed to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States.

He said this in an interview with "We Are Ukraine," according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russia agreed to American guarantees for Ukraine

"During the last negotiations, the Russian side, for example, directly stated that they would accept the security guarantees offered to Ukraine by the United States. They directly stated that they would be forced to accept the guarantees offered by the United States and that they were ready to do so. For Ukraine, these are our guarantees, and they will have to respect them," said the head of the Presidential Office.

Budanov added that he sees "some progress" on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

He suggested that the security guarantees would be activated in parallel with the end of the war, but acknowledged that this was "not the only position".

Read more: I fully support anti-corruption authorities in cleaning up Ukrainian government, - Budanov