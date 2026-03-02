Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia district with guided aerial bombs: two children injured
During the night of 2 March, the occupiers struck Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs. Children were injured as a result of the attack.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
"The Russians struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs. A house was destroyed, and neighboring buildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris.
Two girls aged 9 and 15 were injured. They have received all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.
Background
On the evening of 1 March, the Air Force reported another attack by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles. In Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise was damaged and several fires broke out.
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