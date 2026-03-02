Enemy again attacks residential neighborhood in Sumy: elderly woman injured

Russians struck a private residential area of Sumy on Sunday evening, 1 March. An 87-year-old woman who was injured received medical assistance at the scene.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhii Kryvosheienko.

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"In Sumy, on Sunday evening, as a result of enemy shelling of a private residential sector in one of the districts, an 87-year-old woman was injured," the statement said.

Kryvosheienko noted that medical assistance was provided to the injured woman on site.

As a result of the attack, four residential houses were damaged, and 12 window units were shattered by the blast.

Background

On the evening of 1 March, the Air Force reported another attack by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

In Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise was damaged and several fires broke out.

The occupiers also struck Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, injuring children.

Read more: Enemy strikes Kryvyi Rih: enterprise damaged