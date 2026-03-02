Government has appointed new supervisory board for Naftogaz, - Svyrydenko

The government appointed a new supervisory board for Naftogaz of Ukraine based on the nomination committee's recommendations. The selection process was conducted in a fully transparent and competitive manner, taking into account the professional merits of the candidates.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, the supervisory board consists of six members.

Independent international members:

Robert Slesinski (Poland) – expert in corporate governance and energy.

Eric Rasmussen (Denmark) is an expert in energy and infrastructure financing, particularly at the EBRD. He has worked on corporate governance reform at Ukrainian state-owned enterprises, including Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Duncan Nightingale (Canada) is a specialist in operational management of energy asset extraction and development. He headed the supervisory board of PJSC Ukrnafta, where he implemented OECD practices.

Tor Martin Anfinnsen (Norway) held senior positions at Norwegian energy giant Equinor. As a current member of the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, the expert ensures continuity in management and the implementation of European standards.

Read more: Zelenskyy orders reboot of supervisory boards in defence and energy sectors

State representatives on the supervisory board:

Anna Artemenko is Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Kostiantyn Marievych – State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (re-elected member of the council).

"At the same time, we are completing the renewal of supervisory boards across the entire energy sector – Centrenergo, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, GTS Operator of Ukraine, and others," added Svyrydenko.