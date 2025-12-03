Zelenskyy orders reboot of supervisory boards in defence and energy sectors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel changes in the energy sector with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Energy reboot

"The pace of transformation is good and should ensure full transparency of management.

In particular, today the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of the main state-owned energy companies will be terminated: Centrenergo, GTS Operator, Market Operator, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, Energy Company of Ukraine," the statement said.

Zelenskyy noted that new board members are to be appointed in December.

See more: "Mindichgate": Reboot of key state-owned energy companies is beginning, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Defence reboot

The President also instructed Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal to urgently restructure supervisory boards in the defence sector.

"Supervisory boards are responsible for managing and controlling internal processes in companies, and this must be ensured one hundred per cent," the Head of State added.

The President also instructed the Prime Minister to inform Ukraine's main partners about the measures being taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure trust in Ukraine and Ukrainian institutions.

Read more: Umerov and Hnatov will meet with EU leaders’ advisers today and are preparing new consultations with Trump’s representatives, -Zelenskyy

Mindichgate

Watch more: We are boosting anti-drone protection for key logistics routes in frontline regions – Shmyhal. VIDEO