Zelenskyy orders reboot of supervisory boards in defence and energy sectors
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel changes in the energy sector with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Energy reboot
"The pace of transformation is good and should ensure full transparency of management.
In particular, today the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of the main state-owned energy companies will be terminated: Centrenergo, GTS Operator, Market Operator, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, Energy Company of Ukraine," the statement said.
Zelenskyy noted that new board members are to be appointed in December.
Defence reboot
The President also instructed Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal to urgently restructure supervisory boards in the defence sector.
"Supervisory boards are responsible for managing and controlling internal processes in companies, and this must be ensured one hundred per cent," the Head of State added.
The President also instructed the Prime Minister to inform Ukraine's main partners about the measures being taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure trust in Ukraine and Ukrainian institutions.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmila Zorin, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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