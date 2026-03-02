Suspect in murder of five people at IDP accommodation centre in Rivne region dies in custody, — prosecutor’s office

The suspect in the murder of five people in the village of Sudobychi in the Rivne region died in custody.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"The 72-year-old man fell ill on the evening of Friday, February 27. Doctors were unable to save his life. According to the examination, the cause of death was acute cardiovascular failure," the statement said.

What preceded it?

On February 10, 2026, in the village of Sudobychi, Dubno district, a man killed three women and two men who were displaced persons from the Donetsk region.

He was detained, notified of the charges against him, and remanded in custody as a preventive measure.

See more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov was held in unsanitary pre-trial detention center cell approved by Halushchenko. PHOTO