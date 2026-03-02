Zelenskyy signed law on mandatory evacuation

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a law on the mandatory evacuation of the population, including children, from areas of active and potential military operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Verkhovna Rada.

The law has been signed

According to the card draft law (No. 12353) on amendments to certain laws regarding the regulation of mandatory evacuation, the document was returned to parliament with the president's signature on Monday, March 2.

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What is this about?

As noted, the document allows for the evacuation of children from areas of active combat operations even if their parents refuse to consent.

The law stipulates that a child's right to life is a priority, so military administrations now have the authority to decide on the mandatory evacuation of minors to safe regions to protect them from shelling.

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that on February 10, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the second reading as law the government bill on regulating the issue of mandatory evacuation (register No. 12353).