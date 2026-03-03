War against Russia must remain NATO’s priority, - Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stressed that despite the escalation in the Middle East, the Alliance must continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.
According to Censor.NET, Rutte made this statement in an interview with ARD.
He noted that the Alliance is not involved in US and Israeli operations against Iran, but European allies could help them with logistics, as the UK is doing.
At the same time, Rutte stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine must remain the focus of the Alliance.
"We must do everything we can to support the Americans and ensure that Ukraine is as strong as possible in this struggle," he said.
NATO will not intervene in the Iran conflict
Rutte also expressed his conviction that military action against Iran would not lead to the depletion of US air defence systems. Separately, he ruled out the possibility of the fighting spreading to NATO member states, in particular Turkey.
"Absolutely no one believes that NATO will intervene in this matter. We are talking about Iran, the Persian Gulf region. All of this is outside NATO territory," the official said.
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