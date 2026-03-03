At night, enemy struck energy sector once again: several regions were left without power

On the night of 3 March, Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in a number of regions. As a result, power outages have been reported in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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"Energy workers are working hard to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible," the ministry said.

Power outage schedules are in effect

In some regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules for all categories of consumers, as well as power restrictions for industrial enterprises, remain in effect.

The current schedules are published on the official websites of regional distribution system operators (oblenergo). To find out about changes in power supply in your region, check the relevant pages of the oblenergo.

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