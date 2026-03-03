127 out of 136 enemy UAVs have been destroyed, with hits at three locations,- Air Force
On the night of 3 March 2026, Russian troops attacked with 136 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 80 of which were Shaheds.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
How did our air defence perform?
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 127 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types in the north, south and east of the country.
Consequences
Five strike UAVs were recorded hitting three locations, and debris from downed UAVs was recorded falling in three locations.
"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" the Air Force emphasises.
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