Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 2 March, — Ukrainian Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 2 March, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movement of enemy UAVs

At 18:10 - UAV in the Sumy region near Khotyn in the direction of Stepanivka/Sumy.

At 18:13, the Air Force reports the movement of strike UAVs:

Kharkiv region - northeast of Izium, heading west/northwest;

Sumy region - south of Hlukhiv, heading southwest, north of Putivl - heading northwest.

18:18 - UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the northeast.

Updated information

At 19:09 - Kharkiv region: UAV in the direction of Chuhuiv/Novopokrovka from the north.

Updated information

At 20:09 - Sumy region: UAV north of Svesa, heading west (vector - Yampil).

At 20:16 - Chernihiv region: UAV heading towards Horodnia from the northeast.

At 20:34 - UAV northeast of Shostka, heading southeast, and UAV heading towards Stepanivka/Sumy from the northwest.

At 20:36 - UAV past Horodnia heading towards Chernihiv and UAV heading towards Snovsk from the northwest.

At 20:38 - Kharkiv region: UAV in the east of the region in the direction of Shevchenkove.

Updated information

At 20:47 - A new group of UAVs in the north-west of Kharkiv region, heading south (vector - Bohodukhiv/Sharivka).

At 20:57 - Enemy tactical aviation activity in the north-eastern and eastern directions. Threat of use of aviation weapons against frontline areas.

At 20:58 - Launch of guided aerial bombs on Sumy region.

At 21:22 - Enemy UAV in the area of the Kyiv Reservoir in the direction of Kyiv.

Updated information

At 21:27 - KAB launches in Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhia.

Updated information

At 22:13 - Significant activity of enemy reconnaissance and strike UAVs is observed over the frontline areas (Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions) along the entire front line.

Updated information

At 22:56 - KAB launches in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Air defense destroyed 84 enemy UAVs out of 94 – Air Force

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Previously, we reported: