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Air defense destroyed 84 enemy UAVs out of 94 – Air Force

Air defense downs 84 of 94 Russian drones overnight

From the evening of 1 March and throughout the night of 2 March, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 94 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as drones of other types, about 70 of them Shaheds.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Launches were recorded from the following directions:

  • Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia;
  • Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read more: Russia attacked with 123 strike UAVs, air defence forces eliminated 110 enemy drones, - Air Force

Air defense operation

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 08:00 a.m., air defense shot down or suppressed 84 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types and other drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Air defense downs 84 of 94 Russian drones overnight

Ten strike UAVs hit targets at four locations, and downed drones (debris) fell at two locations.

"The attack is ongoing. Several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace. Follow safety rules," the Air Force emphasized.

Read more: Air defence forces destroyed over 30,000 enemy targets in February, including "Kinzhal" and "Zircon" missiles. VIDEO

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drone (2713) Anti-aircraft warfare (2171) Air forces (2026) Shahed (1425)
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