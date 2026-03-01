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Russia attacked with 123 strike UAVs, air defence forces destroyed 110 enemy drones, - Air Force

From the evening of 28 February and overnight into 1 March, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 123 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas drones, as well as other types of unmanned aerial vehicles, launched from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Around 70 of them were Shahed drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did the air defence work?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 110 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Air defence forces shot down 110 drones

Thirteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in four locations.

See more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M missile and 105 Shahed drones. Air defence forces neutralised 96 drones. INFOGRAPHICS

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drone (2713) Anti-aircraft warfare (2170) Air forces (2025)
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