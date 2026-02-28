Enemy attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M missile and 105 Shahed drones. Air defence forces neutralised 96 drones. INFOGRAPHICS
Air defence forces destroyed 96 of the 105 attack drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine since the evening of 27 February.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Enemy target launches
At 6 p.m. on Friday, 27 February, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, as well as 105 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of attack drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russian Federation), as well as from the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Gvardeysk (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 60 Shahed-type drones.
The result of the air defence forces' work
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
- According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Saturday, 28 February, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 96 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
Six strike UAVs were recorded as having hit their targets, with debris falling in seven locations. As of the morning of 28 February, the attack is continuing, with several enemy drones in the airspace.
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