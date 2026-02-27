Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 187 strike UAVs. Air defence forces destroyed 165 drones, - Air Force

From the evening of 26 February and throughout the night of 27 February, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian territory with 187 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, including about 120 Shaheds.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The launches were recorded from the following directions:

Bryansk;

Orel;

Shatalovo;

Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

Hvardiiske - TOT AR Crimea.

Result of air defence operations

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 165 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Twenty strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations.