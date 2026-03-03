Medvedchuk’s case has been referred to court for appropriation of an oil pipeline and money laundering

An indictment has been sent to court against former MP and Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who organised a large-scale scheme to take control of an oil pipeline.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The investigation established that between 2015 and 2018, the former MP created and led an organised group that effectively stole part of the state's main oil pipeline. The value of the facility at that time was 1.4 billion hryvnia.



To implement the scheme, the organisers, led by the former parliamentarian, recruited experts to provide knowingly false conclusions in court and abused their powers at various levels.



After gaining control of the facility, the group members used it for their own enrichment, legalising more than €29.9 million in income obtained from the criminal exploitation of the pipeline," the statement said.

See more: SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Medvedchuk is charged with organising the misappropriation of property on an especially large scale, money laundering, abuse of authority and falsification of expert conclusions.

He is currently in Russia, so the investigation was conducted in absentia.

The materials concerning other participants in the scheme have been separated into a separate proceeding, and they are currently wanted.

Watch more: Medvedchuk told details about withdrawal of oil pipeline from state ownership and purchase of coal from L/DNR. He accused Poroshenko. VIDEO