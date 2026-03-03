Enemy struck Chuhuiv: 5 wounded, including 7-year-old girl. PHOTOS

On March 3, 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region with strike drones.

This was announced on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

There are casualties

As noted, there are casualties as a result of hostile shelling.

"Five people, including a 7-year-old girl, needed medical assistance," the statement said.

A Russian UAV strike damaged a private house and several farm buildings.

Watch more: Man evaded mobilization in frontline village and was killed by KAB strike: his wife and daughter were wounded. VIDEO

Consequences





